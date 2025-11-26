Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 36.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $195.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

