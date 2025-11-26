Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0%

WTW stock opened at $320.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 219.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $292.97 and a one year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.