Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,924 Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $1,980,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $2,615,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $112.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

