American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 335,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 53,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

