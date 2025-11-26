Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 398 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.9%

Eaton stock opened at $336.64 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $429.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Melius upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

