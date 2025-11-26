Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,233.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,425,000 after buying an additional 300,919 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

EMR opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

