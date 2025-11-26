Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 40,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,935,730 shares in the company, valued at $33,555,393.90. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $658,437.44.

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

Fastly Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.21. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

