Wrapped XTZ Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped XTZ has a total market capitalization of $514.65 million and approximately $65.87 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped XTZ Token Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.50514099 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34,102.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XTZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

