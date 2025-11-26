MemeCore (M) Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges

MemeCore (M) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, MemeCore has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. MemeCore has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $30.18 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MemeCore token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MemeCore alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.40 or 1.00197134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MemeCore

MemeCore’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,264,317,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,579,304,706 tokens. MemeCore’s official website is memecore.com. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_org.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,264,317,858.42 with 1,039,501,066 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.85915404 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $30,854,619.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MemeCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MemeCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MemeCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.