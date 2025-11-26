Hershey (NYSE:HSY) CEO Kirk Tanner Purchases 2,000 Shares

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.