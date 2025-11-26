Shuffle (SHFL) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shuffle (SHFL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Shuffle has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shuffle has a market capitalization of $135.70 million and approximately $264.48 thousand worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shuffle token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shuffle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.40 or 1.00197134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shuffle

Shuffle launched on March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,919,327 tokens. Shuffle’s official website is shuffle.com. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom.

Shuffle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 351,837,581.36954594 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.38587988 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $269,502.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shuffle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shuffle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shuffle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shuffle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shuffle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.