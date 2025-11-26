RZcoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (RZ)

RZcoin (RZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. RZcoin has a market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $42.14 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RZcoin token can now be bought for $128.17 or 0.00147877 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RZcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RZcoin Token Profile

RZcoin’s launch date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 129.14122723 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RZcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

