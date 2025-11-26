Hey Anon Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.81 Million (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Hey Anon has a total market cap of $16.81 million and $241.65 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hey Anon token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hey Anon has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.40 or 1.00197134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hey Anon Token Profile

Hey Anon’s genesis date was December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 20,978,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,421,196 tokens. Hey Anon’s official website is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official message board is x.com/heyanonai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 20,978,402.951299 with 13,421,403.005432 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.29040456 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $172,051.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hey Anon using one of the exchanges listed above.

