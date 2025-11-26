XPIN Network (XPIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.52 Million

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One XPIN Network token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XPIN Network has a total market cap of $39.52 million and $9.06 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XPIN Network has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.40 or 1.00197134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XPIN Network Token Profile

XPIN Network launched on August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,510,107,937 tokens. XPIN Network’s official message board is xpinnetwork.medium.com. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,577,286,207 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00211019 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $9,049,647.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XPIN Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XPIN Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

