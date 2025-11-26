SOON 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.64 Million (SOON)

SOON (SOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One SOON token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOON has a total market cap of $184.56 million and $49.64 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOON has traded down 59.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.40 or 1.00197134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOON Profile

SOON was first traded on May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 984,120,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,262,270 tokens. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm.

Buying and Selling SOON

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 984,120,489.517795 with 295,749,698.0802387 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.57851196 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $34,311,799.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

