Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

