Samsara Inc. $IOT Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,681,245.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 355,173 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,297.03. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $741,075.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,535.75. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,747,900 shares of company stock valued at $142,971,728. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

