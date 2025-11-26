Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BKR opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.