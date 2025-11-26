Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,645 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.16. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $189.33 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $321.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

