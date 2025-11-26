Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,097,005 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,097,005 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $429.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.13 and a 200-day moving average of $393.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of -174.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $1,364,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,377.08. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

