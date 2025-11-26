Financial Comparison: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $250.17 million 3.06 $54.58 million $1.99 13.07 Northeast Community Bancorp $162.80 million 1.82 $47.07 million $3.27 6.47

This table compares CNB Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNB Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 2 1 1 2.75 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

CNB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given CNB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 14.56% 9.79% 0.89% Northeast Community Bancorp 27.97% 13.43% 2.23%

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNB Financial pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northeast Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates full-service branches located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts; and loan production offices located in White Plains, New York, and New City counties in New York and Danvers, Massachusetts. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.