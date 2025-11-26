Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Site Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Site Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,203,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 506.4% in the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,940,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Site Centers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Site Centers during the first quarter worth about $18,911,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Site Centers by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Site Centers alerts:

Site Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Site Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Site Centers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Site Centers

Site Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.