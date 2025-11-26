Prudential Financial Inc. Has $24.35 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $24,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 37.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,106,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 298,556 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,688.50. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

