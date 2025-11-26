StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 35.16%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

StealthGas Stock Down 1.9%

StealthGas stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GASS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 249.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in StealthGas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

