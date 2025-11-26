Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

RTX Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.