75,000 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of EXEL opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,032,400.46. Following the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,463.40. This represents a 53.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,065. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

