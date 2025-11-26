Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.1%

BKR opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

