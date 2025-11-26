Software Circle (LON:SFT) Posts Earnings Results

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.31) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Software Circle had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%.

Software Circle Trading Up 0.8%

SFT stock opened at GBX 24.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.88. Software Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 22 and a 12-month high of GBX 32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.18 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Software Circle

In other Software Circle news, insider Iain Brown purchased 41,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 per share, with a total value of £9,942. 8.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Software Circle Company Profile

Software Circle plc is a UK based acquirer of vertical market software businesses. Our aim is to help founders find the right exit strategy, without fuss or drama. Continuing operations in an independent, decentralised way. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit and culture that exists in the businesses we acquire.

