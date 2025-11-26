Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Holdings Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 118.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.2%

CRS stock opened at $322.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $342.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

