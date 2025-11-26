Camden Property Trust $CPT Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 112.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.