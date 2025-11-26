T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,727 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

