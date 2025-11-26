Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 497,296 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 438.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Tutor Perini worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,294,000 after buying an additional 194,729 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Tutor Perini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,154,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.08 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,021. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,870,313 and have sold 449,972 shares worth $28,603,112. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.