Prudential Financial Inc. Has $24.05 Million Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,048 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of OGE Energy worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 427.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 725.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

