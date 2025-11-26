Head-To-Head Survey: Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Kimball Electronics 1.14% 5.11% 2.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Kimball Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimball Electronics $1.48 billion 0.47 $16.98 million $0.95 30.07

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Remote Dynamics and Kimball Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimball Electronics 0 1 2 1 3.00

Kimball Electronics has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Kimball Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Remote Dynamics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

