Analyzing Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) & Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Black Diamond Group 7.20% 9.85% 4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rightscorp and Black Diamond Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp $290,000.00 8.60 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Black Diamond Group $294.14 million 2.30 $18.72 million $0.41 24.17

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Volatility & Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Black Diamond Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rightscorp and Black Diamond Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Rightscorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, blast resistant structures, SmartSpace interchangeable paneled units, and storage containers. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary rental items, products, and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

