Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70,023 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 46,682.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $306,000. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.81 and its 200 day moving average is $499.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $572.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

