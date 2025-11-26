Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.23 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14,090.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,554 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of AMD opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.46. The stock has a market cap of $335.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

