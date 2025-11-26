Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 249,340 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 9,590.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,340 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

