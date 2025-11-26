CNA Financial Corporation $CNA Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $410,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,233.26. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $283,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 674,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,534,024.64. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,130 shares of company stock worth $1,776,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.