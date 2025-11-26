Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 141,587.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,835 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

