Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 206,052 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14,718.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 206,052 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $30,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $97,453,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,841,000 after purchasing an additional 609,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after purchasing an additional 483,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after buying an additional 481,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,352,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559.68. The trade was a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $3,627,901.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

