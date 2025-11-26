Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6,520.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,320 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.