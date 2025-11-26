Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Keyera stock opened at C$44.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. Keyera has a one year low of C$37.80 and a one year high of C$47.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.30%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

