Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27,221.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,403 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $86,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MAR opened at $304.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

