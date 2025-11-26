Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading Up 18% – Still a Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares rose 18% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. Approximately 33,230,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average daily volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARS. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.50.

Get Marston's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marston’s

Marston’s Stock Performance

About Marston’s

The stock has a market cap of £367.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.86.

(Get Free Report)

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.