RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.1% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $24,738,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:MS opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

