Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 31,912.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,775 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $44,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,224,348. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,105 shares of company stock worth $10,796,353 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $328.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

NYSE AJG opened at $250.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $239.47 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

