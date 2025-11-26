Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1,717.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,310,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183,071 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

