Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 958,465 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4,013.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,465 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $40,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

