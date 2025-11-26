RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 37,537 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,537 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,117.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $47,822.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,235.01. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $59,764.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,375. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,146. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

